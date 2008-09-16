Asus Announces Smartphone

Perhaps sensing a hole in their otherwise-comprehensive product line of consumer electronics, Asus has endeavored to create a smartphone called the Galaxy7. Assuming a candy-bar form factor and a touchscreen interface, it looks to be kith and kin with the Samsung [SEO:005930] Omnia, with which it will presumably compete.

The Galaxy7 will sport a 5MP camera with auto-focus, a front camera for video calling and a touchpad-cum-trackball controller.