advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Asus Announces Smartphone

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

Perhaps sensing a hole in their otherwise-comprehensive product line of consumer electronics, Asus has endeavored to create a smartphone called the Galaxy7. Assuming a candy-bar form factor and a touchscreen interface, it looks to be kith and kin with the Samsung [SEO:005930] Omnia, with which it will presumably compete.
The Galaxy7 will sport a 5MP camera with auto-focus, a front camera for video calling and a touchpad-cum-trackball controller.

The device will run Windows 6.1, and have 4GB of memory on-board, and run the Glide 1.5 user interface. As far as other specs go, there’s quad-band 3G wireless, WiFi, Bluetooth, AGPS, and a spiffy-looking 3.5-inch touchscreen running the show. No word on price or availability just yet, but knowing Asus, it’ll be available for purchase in about 10 minutes.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life