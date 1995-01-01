Fast 50 Video

Quicktime Real Player Windows Media Player “We felt that the world needed to be reminded of something important. Even though economic growth had slowed, the stock market was down, the exuberance of the last five years had clearly come to an end, it was clear to us that there were still amazing, exciting, important, really world-changing work going on, and we just wanted to document that that, in fact, was the case. And who better to document that than the people who read our magazine?” — William Taylor, founding editor Fast Company magazine