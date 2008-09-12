Fundraising in a Tough Economy: The Role of the Nonprofit Board

September 10 – Every nonprofit is bemoaning the new challenges to fundraising wrought by today’s economy. But just like in business, there is always money for the best solutions to the most significant problems.

It’s at times like these that nonprofit boards matter most. Although the basic responsibility of the board is legal and fiduciary oversight, that is merely the starting point. The organizations that will thrive in this economy are the ones with boards comprised of people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives who have the drive and passion to be bold and ambitious in

imagining the organization’s greater potential…the vision for the next several years

creating the revenue model to achieve success – leveraging the full spectrum of opportunities including philanthropy, fees, and government sources

building a board of devoted advocates who will each participate actively in expanding networks of support, and building revenue streams, including giving and fundraising

sharply focusing the board’s work and agenda in advancing the organization to achieve the vision

This is a time when leaders are tested in all arenas in the for-profit and nonprofit worlds. This is also a time of tremendous opportunity for people of talent and will to come together and build stronger communities for the prosperity and benefit of all.