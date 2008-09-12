Web 2.0 Community Responds to Hurricane Season

When Hurricane Gustav threatened to crash into New Orleans and bring more destruction to the city that never recovered from Hurricane Katrina, Andy Carvin , a social media strategist for National Public Radio , used his Web 2.0 savvy skills to take action and start the websites hurricanes08.org and hurricanewiki.org . The sites serve as an information aggregator for the latest information on hurricanes threatening the US and provide an easy way for volunteers to connect with communities.

“I thought we needed something that could connect the dots,” said Carvin. Once Carvin developed the idea he put up the “Bat Signal” and friends and volunteers including Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigs List and Deanna Zandt, a media technologist for progressive and grassroots activist organizations pitched in to help. Newmark helped promote the site while Zandt spearheaded the development of the wiki.

“I was surprised to see the amount of official information that was strewn all over the place with little cohesion– from federal and local government to NGOs, in various states of updated-ness. It seemed immediately critical to create a one-stop-shopping repository,” said Zandt.

Within a few hours they setup hurricanewiki.org to collect static resources, a Ning social network at hurricanes08.org to aggregate dynamic content from the web, and Twitter accounts such as @StormWire to spread the word. “Essentially, we’ve got the wiki as our reference desk, our social network as our operations center and our Twitter feeds as our news wire service,” said Carvin.

The team also utilized:

•Yahoo! Pipes and Widgetbox to create widgets and RSS feeds.

•Utterz widgets to display relevant mobile audio content.