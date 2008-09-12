Relevant Responses

Earlier this week, I asked members of the Relevance Group on Facebook (see link at the bottom of the page) as well as subscribers of my newsletter to pick a brand that they feel is most relevant to them and explain why. (Here’s a link to my newsletter: “ Cool News of the Day “).

We promised a signed copy of my forthcoming book, “Relevance: Making Stuff That Matters” to 28 people, picked at random. Not surprisingly, many people chose Apple as their most relevant brand. However, what was surprising was the diversity of the responses from those who didn’t pick Apple. Also interesting is that so many of the chosen brands were not exactly household names, or the usual suspects.

But perhaps most revealing was simply the highly personal nature of the responses. That strikes me as one of those things that should be obvious, but isn’t until it’s pointed out. Relevance is a relative concept and a highly personal matter. It’s worth thinking about.

One last thing — we provided two ways to respond — either via SurveyMonkey or via a “wall” post on Facebook. There were nearly twice as many responses on Facebook versus SurveyMonkey!

