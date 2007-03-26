Air Travel Goes Tribal

Time travel. Air travel. When you think about it, they’re really one and the same.

As my futurist colleague Robert T. Buckman has observed in his Cool Your Jets blog at Fast Company’s FC EXPERT BLOGS, jets telescope space and time. With people traveling not only farther and faster, but more frequently than ever before, travel companies that don’t want to be left behind need to time-warp forward to discern the trends that will define air travel’s future.

Since my company (Amadeus) is a behind-the-scenes provider of advanced information technology to airlines and other travel enterprises, we’ve done just that. We’ve peered a decade and more ahead to identify key social, demographic, economic, and technological trends. Those trends are detailed in a report released earlier this year.

Titled Future Traveller Tribes 2020, this study reveals that consumers are sorting themselves into four fairly well-defined influentials — we called them “traveler tribes” — so-called because they will shape the next travel decade.

The four groups are:

Global Executives

Cosmopolitan Commuters

Global Clans

Active Seniors

We call these travelers “tribes” because even as they morph into a cyber future, their behavior is a throwback to tribal times. These formative groups comprise the people who are already influencing what the rest of us will expect and actually experience 10 to 15 years from now.