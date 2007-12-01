Social Capitalism in Words

“About 10% of Kenyan children die before their fifth birthday, and we know that about half of those deaths are the result of drinking contaminated water. Waterguard is distributed all over the country–in supermarkets, in kiosks, by women’s groups who sell door-to-door. Initially, chemical treatment was not acceptable to Kenyans; they were used to boiling water. Besides TV, print, and radio ads, we had live demonstrations at clinics. We found all sorts of questions: Is it safe for my child? What happens if I overdose? Some worried that it tasted bad. To show them it was safe, we drank the treated water ourselves, then invited them to try.

“It’s working. In 2005, more than 900,000 households were using the product. When you give things to people for free, they actually don’t appreciate it. When people pay just a little, even a few cents, they use it.”

Melcy Kagendo, 30



“I’ve been using Waterguard for about four months. I use it in my house, at my mom’s house, and I sell it in my kiosk. I have one son. He is 11 years and he lives with my mom. They use a borehole to get water. There are amoebas in the water. He was sometimes getting sick– stomach problems. Then from the time I gave him the Waterguard, I have not had any complaints.”

Fausto Moreira, 59



“Ivan has a very sweet spot: He’s in an industry with a lot of potential and not too many competitors. But when I met him, I could tell that he was already feeling the pressure of having too much in his hands. He needed guidance, someone he could spill his guts to. Should I expand? Should I invest in this or in that? His business was much, much smaller than what I was used to, but I could tell right away that Ivan was pretty good. He was buying the right machines, trying to reach the right kinds of clients. It’s good to see someone his age doing what he was doing and working very hard. He’s someone you feel glad to help.”