Apple: Top-notch design and an emphasis on utility boost appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Hermès: Relentlessly high quality. “We want people to feel that luxury.”

In-N-Out Burger: Lee cites its “simplicity”–and a secret menu that “gives the customer power.”

Starbucks: “A modern-day Italian piazza,” says Lee, where people from diverse backgrounds interact.

Target: “Design is for everyone–large or small, rich or poor, fat or skinny. Target proves that design is something that’s accessible.”