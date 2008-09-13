Sony’s New Boombox Eats Your iPod

Lots of boomboxes have iPod docks, but none swallow your iPod so completely as Sony’s [NYSE:SNE] new ZS-S4iP. Naturally, Sony found a new way to make their product names impossible to remember — use lowercase AND capital letters, as well as numbers and dashes — but they’ve also added some other cool features to the ZS to keep it in good competition with devices like Altec Lansing’s inMotion iM7. Which is to say, they’ve added an “eject” button that lets your iPod be exhumed automatically from the body of the player. It also plays MP3 CDs, which is… neat. For only $142, what else do you expect? Available in October.