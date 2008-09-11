Creative Brewing A Tablet PC?

While there’s no telling if patents will ever lead to actual devices, an interesting one was discovered this week, filed by Creative [OTC:CREAF]. The diagrams show something a great deal more capable than a normal PMP (or portable media player). With hints of a WiFi antenna, camera, two directonal pads and a large, Sony [NYSE:SNE] PSP-style screen layout, this could be evidence of a Creative internet tablet in the works. Only time will tell.