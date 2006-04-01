As crack Fast Company interns, we gamely take on any number of mission-critical assignments that, besides literally making possible an issue each month, also reflect in some profound way the vagaries of business and society. So it was that, for the magazine’s 10th anniversary issue in March, the three of us were drafted to fill five pages with “illuminating” (our editor’s word) statistics on the state of demographics, technology, health, and other stuff. Cake, we thought: A few calls to analysts, a huddle with the Census Bureau folks, and we’d be set.

So, okay, we’re here to admit we were wrong. A month and several Starbucks cards later, we’ve learned that even three “reasonably intelligent people” (our editor again) can’t possibly get their arms around the statistical state of our world–because the state of statistics is dreadful.

You’d think it would be pretty straightforward to pinpoint the number of U.S. landfills in 2005. It’s not; that statistic doesn’t exist. As for a projection of future trends: “As you can see, the number of landfills had gone down, so you can probably figure out next year’s numbers,” a representative from the Office of Solid Waste told us. Not the sort of scientific precision we were looking for. How about the number of telephone landlines? “Timely raw data is scarce,” said David Chamberlain of research firm In-Stat, explaining why 2004 information wasn’t available until late 2005. When we asked about data on retirement communities, a trade association executive literally laughed at us.

Repeat those sorts of conversations every day for several weeks, and reasonably intelligent people start to wonder: Are we losing our statistical grip? Are we no longer able to keep track of ourselves–and to predict with some certainty where we’re all headed? And what does that mean for businesses whose strategies depend on having a savvy understanding of where markets are headed?

We took these questions first to Katherine Wallman, chief statistician of the federal Office of Management and Budget and the person responsible for improving statistical programs and policies across 10 principal U.S. bureaus and hundreds of agencies. We asked: Why can’t those offices come up with useful statistical projections? Her reply: “You need to ask the individual agencies. Why don’t you tell me?”

Uh-oh.

Part of the problem, of course, is the sheer and growing complexity of our world and the speed at which it changes. We don’t have good data on this (ahem), but statisticians say there’s just more to keep track of, changing more quickly than ever. Getting a handle on it all takes staff and money–and by the time a measurement has been made, the storm has moved on. All of that means “we must constantly rethink and redesign the way questionnaires are structured,” says Lynda Carlson from the National Science Foundation.