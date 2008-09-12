Good News for Video Marketers – Bad News for Privacy?

Let’s face it, everyone and their mother has a video on YouTube.
That’s a good thing – user generated content is mainly what’s fueled the rapid growth of social media – and it’s also pretty much the bain of a video marketer’s existence.
With all those videos, if you’re someone who markets your brand with online video – specifically through YouTube – how do you:
– make sure that your video gets found
– determine what SPECIFICALLY about your video grabs people’s attention?
According to Advertising Age, two answers: HotSpots and Insight (log in required)
HotSpots allows you to see – via a tandem graph – whether a particular section of a video is popular (i.e. being viewed by others at the same time) or whether it’s an airball.
The Insight suite of tools allows you to see how people stumbe upon (pun intended) your video and what actions they take after watching. Do they share the link with someone else? Do they embed the code on their blog?
Two things come up for me immediately:
- I think this is really good news for people who work with clients that demand ROI and metrics (as they should), but me doth thinks this stinks for privacy. Let’s hope Google doesn’t keep that data for
189 months, too.
- What kind of handwriting on the wall is this for analytics companies? Hmmm…