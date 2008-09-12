Good News for Video Marketers – Bad News for Privacy?

Let’s face it, everyone and their mother has a video on YouTube.

That’s a good thing – user generated content is mainly what’s fueled the rapid growth of social media – and it’s also pretty much the bain of a video marketer’s existence.

With all those videos, if you’re someone who markets your brand with online video – specifically through YouTube – how do you:

– make sure that your video gets found

– determine what SPECIFICALLY about your video grabs people’s attention?

According to Advertising Age, two answers: HotSpots and Insight (log in required)

HotSpots allows you to see – via a tandem graph – whether a particular section of a video is popular (i.e. being viewed by others at the same time) or whether it’s an airball.