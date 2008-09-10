Harvard Business School Professor John Kotter is a world-class authority on change leadership. He has written 12 books , each making substantive contributions to the field. His exposure to 100s of organizations provides powerful stories to illustrate his findings. He is perhaps best known for his 8-step model for leading successful change .

Kotter’s new book, A Sense of Urgency, is excellent. It is stimulating, a thoughtful extension of his work, filled with actionable and practical tools for creating the kind of productive urgency that contributes to successful change.

I spoke with Kotter today. Here is some of our conversation:

S: This is the latest in a long stream of books. You appear to have a sense of urgency yourself.

J: There is no question that I’ve got a sense of urgency. I think in terms of 30 years, but I get up every morning to figure out what I can do today to push things along. I have big aspirations and I believe a) they’re possible, but b), let’s face it, you can drop dead tomorrow. So, I play it both ways. The only way you’re going to work on big aspirations is by taking a long view. But, if you’re going to be realistic about things, you might only have two days… so, use them!

S: This book is written for leaders in organizations. Yet, several times you point out that maintaining urgency is good for the individual and the world, too.

J: That is what I believe and what I have found. Some people feel they are being pressed to provide more leadership by their superiors. They are not convinced they can make much of a difference. My messages are a) you can make a difference in your organization – more than you think sometimes, and b) collective differences have a big impact on society. Sometimes even single individuals have this kind of impact. There is no question that the greatest positive impact from a person demonstrating leadership is on himself or herself.